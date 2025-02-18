    1 Aufrufe 1 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Hamburger Hafen und Logistik: 2024 Revenue & Earnings Soar!

    HHLA sails smoothly through 2024, showcasing impressive financial growth and operational achievements. With a 10.5% revenue surge and a 22.7% EBIT boost, HHLA's financial health is robust. Port Logistics shines with a 10.8% revenue hike, while Real Estate remains steady. Stay tuned for the full audited report on March 26, 2025.

    Hamburger Hafen und Logistik: 2024 Revenue & Earnings Soar!
    Foto: Jonas Walzberg - dpa
    • HHLA reported a 10.5% increase in group revenue to €1,598 million for the 2024 financial year.
    • Group EBIT rose by 22.7% to €134 million, within the expected range of €125 million to €145 million.
    • Container throughput increased by 0.9% to 5,970 thousand TEU, while container transport rose by 11.6% to 1,787 thousand TEU.
    • The Port Logistics subgroup saw a 10.8% revenue increase to €1,562 million, with EBIT up by 26.8% to €118 million.
    • The Real Estate subgroup's revenue and EBIT remained unchanged at €46 million and €16 million, respectively.
    • The Annual Report with audited figures for 2024 will be published on 26 March 2025.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 26.03.2025.

    The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 18,480EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.


    Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

    -0,11 %
    -2,22 %
    +2,83 %
    +8,44 %
    +10,65 %
    -2,04 %
    -18,86 %
    -5,57 %
    -66,70 %
    ISIN:DE000A0S8488WKN:A0S848





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Hamburger Hafen und Logistik: 2024 Revenue & Earnings Soar! HHLA sails smoothly through 2024, showcasing impressive financial growth and operational achievements. With a 10.5% revenue surge and a 22.7% EBIT boost, HHLA's financial health is robust. Port Logistics shines with a 10.8% revenue hike, while Real …