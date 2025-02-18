Hamburger Hafen und Logistik: 2024 Revenue & Earnings Soar!

HHLA reported a 10.5% increase in group revenue to €1,598 million for the 2024 financial year.

Group EBIT rose by 22.7% to €134 million, within the expected range of €125 million to €145 million.

Container throughput increased by 0.9% to 5,970 thousand TEU, while container transport rose by 11.6% to 1,787 thousand TEU.

The Port Logistics subgroup saw a 10.8% revenue increase to €1,562 million, with EBIT up by 26.8% to €118 million.

The Real Estate subgroup's revenue and EBIT remained unchanged at €46 million and €16 million, respectively.

The Annual Report with audited figures for 2024 will be published on 26 March 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 26.03.2025.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 18,480EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.





