R. Stahl's 2024 Sales Surge, Profitability Dips from Last Year's Peak

R. STAHL's sales increased by 4.1% to €344.1 million in the financial year 2024, but profitability was below the high level of the previous year.

The order intake was €327.6 million, which did not reach the previous year's level of €342.5 million due to economic and political uncertainties.

Profitability was impacted by one-time items, with EBITDA pre exceptionals decreasing from €38.6 million to €34.4 million, and the EBITDA margin dropping from 11.7% to 10.0%.

Free cash flow significantly improved to €14.7 million from €0.3 million the previous year, exceeding expectations due to reduced raw material inventories and sales from finished products.

The company faced a decrease in order backlog to €95.8 million at the end of 2024, down from €115.1 million the previous year.

R. STAHL plans to release its audited Annual Report 2024 and provide an outlook for 2025 on 10 April 2025.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 16,600EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






