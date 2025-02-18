CTS Eventim's Record 2024: Dynamic Growth in Strong Q4
CTS EVENTIM soared to record-breaking success in 2024, with dynamic growth propelling revenue to EUR 2.809 billion. As the second-largest global promoter, its full report arrives March 27, 2025.
- CTS EVENTIM achieved record results in 2024, driven by dynamic growth and a strong fourth quarter.
- Consolidated revenue increased by 19.1% year-on-year to EUR 2.809 billion.
- The Ticketing segment saw a revenue rise of 22.7% to EUR 879.9 million, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 21.1%.
- The Live Entertainment segment's revenue climbed by 17.6% to EUR 1.971 billion, with adjusted EBITDA advancing by 24.4%.
- The full annual report for 2024 will be published on 27 March 2025.
- CTS EVENTIM is a leading international ticketing and live entertainment company, ranked as the second-biggest promoter globally by Pollstar in 2023.
