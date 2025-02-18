CTS Eventim's Record 2024: Dynamic Growth in Strong Q4

CTS EVENTIM achieved record results in 2024, driven by dynamic growth and a strong fourth quarter.

Consolidated revenue increased by 19.1% year-on-year to EUR 2.809 billion.

The Ticketing segment saw a revenue rise of 22.7% to EUR 879.9 million, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 21.1%.

The Live Entertainment segment's revenue climbed by 17.6% to EUR 1.971 billion, with adjusted EBITDA advancing by 24.4%.

The full annual report for 2024 will be published on 27 March 2025.

CTS EVENTIM is a leading international ticketing and live entertainment company, ranked as the second-biggest promoter globally by Pollstar in 2023.

