    CTS Eventim's Record 2024: Dynamic Growth in Strong Q4

    CTS EVENTIM soared to record-breaking success in 2024, with dynamic growth propelling revenue to EUR 2.809 billion. As the second-largest global promoter, its full report arrives March 27, 2025.

    Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich - picture alliance/dpa
    • CTS EVENTIM achieved record results in 2024, driven by dynamic growth and a strong fourth quarter.
    • Consolidated revenue increased by 19.1% year-on-year to EUR 2.809 billion.
    • The Ticketing segment saw a revenue rise of 22.7% to EUR 879.9 million, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 21.1%.
    • The Live Entertainment segment's revenue climbed by 17.6% to EUR 1.971 billion, with adjusted EBITDA advancing by 24.4%.
    • The full annual report for 2024 will be published on 27 March 2025.
    • CTS EVENTIM is a leading international ticketing and live entertainment company, ranked as the second-biggest promoter globally by Pollstar in 2023.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at CTS Eventim is on 27.03.2025.

    The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 99,88EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 101,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,03 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.214,66PKT (+1,99 %).


