    JOST Werke's Stellar 2024: €115M Cash Flow Fuels Future Growth

    In a year marked by market challenges, JOST Werke SE showcased resilience and strategic foresight, closing 2024 with notable financial maneuvers and strategic acquisitions.

    Foto: JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH
    • JOST Werke SE successfully closed the financial year 2024 with sales of EUR 1,069.4 million, a 14.4% decline from 2023.
    • The company maintained a stable adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.9% despite a cyclical market decline.
    • Adjusted EBIT reached EUR 113.0 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.6%, down from 11.3% in 2023.
    • Free cash flow increased to EUR +115.1 million, up from EUR +112.3 million in 2023, indicating strong cash generation despite lower sales.
    • JOST advanced its long-term growth strategy with the acquisition of Hyva, contributing to its "Ambition 2030" goals.
    • Net debt decreased significantly to EUR 127.5 million, improving the leverage ratio to 0.86x, despite ongoing investments and dividend payments.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2024.", at JOST Werke is on 26.03.2025.

    The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 50,75EUR and was up +1,86 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.034,47PKT (+0,29 %).


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
