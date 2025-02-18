Aconnic Expands Globally Amid German Sales Slump in 2024

aconnic AG experienced international growth, but sales in Germany declined in 2024 due to a weak economy.

The company's order backlog increased to over 51 million EUR by the end of 2024, up from 32.6 million EUR in 2023.

Revenue in the COMMUNICATION NETWORKS division decreased from 72.7 million EUR in 2023 to 48.0 million EUR in 2024, while the CARBON CAPTURING & BIO-ENERGY division's revenue increased from 1.3 million EUR to 3.3 million EUR.

aconnic AG invested in new product development, focusing on 10 gigabit and 100 gigabit systems, security gateways, and network management software.

The preliminary EBITDA for the COMMUNICATION NETWORKS division was 1.4 million EUR, and 2.0 million EUR for the CARBON CAPTURING & BIO-ENERGY division.

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier based in Munich, focusing on gigabit networks, network security, energy efficiency, and carbon capturing technologies, with a total performance of 55 million EUR in 2024.

The price of aconnic at the time of the news was 0,9700EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,19 % since publication.





