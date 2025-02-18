29 0 Kommentare Quantum-Proof Blockchain: Transforming the Future of Finance

Infinitum unveils a revolutionary blockchain ecosystem, merging traditional and decentralized finance with cutting-edge security and scalability. Backed by Infinitum Labs and Lusis, experts in finance, cryptography, and AI, this initiative is set to transform asset tokenization. With asset tokenization poised to capture 10% of global GDP by 2030, Infinitum is at the forefront of this financial evolution. Designed with post-quantum security, the platform ensures protection against future vulnerabilities, while AI enhances fraud prevention. Infinitum is not just bridging TradFi and DeFi; it's pioneering a secure, democratized financial future.

Infinitum has launched a groundbreaking blockchain ecosystem aimed at addressing challenges in modern finance, bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

The ecosystem is supported by Infinitum Labs, co-founded with Lusis, a leader in financial systems, cryptography, AI, and quantum computing.

Infinitum focuses on asset tokenization, which is projected to represent 10% of global GDP by 2030, emphasizing the need for scalability and regulatory compliance.

The platform is designed with post-quantum security to protect against vulnerabilities posed by advancements in quantum computing.

Infinitum aims to democratize access to financial markets while ensuring robust security and fraud prevention through AI-driven technologies.

The launch aligns with the growing momentum in the tokenization market, positioning Infinitum as a pioneer capable of addressing the intersection of TradFi and DeFi.





