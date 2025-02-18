CureVac: LexisNexis Names It a Global Innovation Leader Again!

CureVac has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Global Innovators by LexisNexis for the third consecutive year, highlighting its innovative strength and intellectual property portfolio.

The company possesses one of the broadest intellectual property portfolios in mRNA technology, with approximately 1,000 issued patents.

CureVac's recognition is based on the quality and advancement of its patent portfolio, which is essential for driving innovation in the field.

The Innovation Momentum methodology evaluates companies based on their patent performance and market protection potential.

CureVac has pioneered mRNA therapeutics over the past 25 years, contributing significantly to the development of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical advancements.

The company is focused on advancing mRNA technology for various therapeutic applications, including cancer vaccines and treatments that enable the body to produce therapeutic proteins.

