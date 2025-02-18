    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys, Lufthansa Group, and Lufthansa Systems Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Innovation in the Aviation Industry

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Establishes a new Global Capability Center
    in India to drive growth and deliver future-ready capabilities and services
    powered by Infosys Topaz

    As part of the engagement, LSY and Infosys will establish a dedicated Global
    Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru, India. This GCC is aimed to enhance
    Lufthansa Group's software and product development as well as increase support
    for LSY's products for the external airline market customers. The center will
    develop future-ready and sustainable aviation IT products and data-driven
    solutions leveraging the capabilities of Infosys Topaz
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first offering
    using generative AI technologies. These solutions will help LHG and LSY
    customers to improve their aviation safety, efficiency, customer experience, and
    competitiveness while enabling them to manage volatile demand.

    The GCC will accelerate Lufthansa Group's digital transformation by adopting
    modern technologies and AI. Working closely with LSY, the GCC will enhance
    existing solutions across critical functions including finance, flight
    navigation, network & schedule design, and aircraft & crew operations.

    Thomas Rückert, CIO of Lufthansa Group , said, "The aviation industry is facing
