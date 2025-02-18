Infosys, Lufthansa Group, and Lufthansa Systems Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Innovation in the Aviation Industry

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Establishes a new Global Capability Centerin India to drive growth and deliver future-ready capabilities and servicespowered by Infosys TopazInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced a strategic, long-term collaboration with Lufthansa Group (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lufthansagroup.com%2Fen%2Fhome.html&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C46fe5783969f43889a5708dd4bfece60%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638750279929421484%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=twGgoGttJMBj8H26uBWhlQtpl%2FyNsmftdFHJYcYlN5s%3D&reserved=0) (LHG) , a global aviation group, and LufthansaSystems GmbH (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lhsystems.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C46fe5783969f43889a5708dd4bfece60%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638750279929443495%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=s6aT%2FBIirZs%2B477pa%2Bx5P89%2BF%2BDs78g34WrRl%2BdJojQ%3D&reserved=0) (LSY) , leading airline ITprovider, to accelerate digital transformation and drive innovation in theaviation industry.As part of the engagement, LSY and Infosys will establish a dedicated GlobalCapability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru, India. This GCC is aimed to enhanceLufthansa Group's software and product development as well as increase supportfor LSY's products for the external airline market customers. The center willdevelop future-ready and sustainable aviation IT products and data-drivensolutions leveraging the capabilities of Infosys Topaz(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first offeringusing generative AI technologies. These solutions will help LHG and LSYcustomers to improve their aviation safety, efficiency, customer experience, andcompetitiveness while enabling them to manage volatile demand.The GCC will accelerate Lufthansa Group's digital transformation by adoptingmodern technologies and AI. Working closely with LSY, the GCC will enhanceexisting solutions across critical functions including finance, flightnavigation, network & schedule design, and aircraft & crew operations.Thomas Rückert, CIO of Lufthansa Group , said, "The aviation industry is facing