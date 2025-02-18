Infosys, Lufthansa Group, and Lufthansa Systems Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Innovation in the Aviation Industry
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Establishes a new Global Capability Center
in India to drive growth and deliver future-ready capabilities and services
powered by Infosys Topaz
Infosys
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a strategic, long-term collaboration with Lufthansa Group
01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lufthansagroup.com%2F
en%2Fhome.html&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C46fe5783969f43889a5708
dd4bfece60%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638750279929421484%7CUnk
nown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsI
kFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=twGgoGttJMBj8H26uBWhlQtpl%2Fy
(LHG) , a global aviation group, and Lufthansa Systems GmbH
Systems GmbH (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2F
www.lhsystems.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C46fe5783969f4388
9a5708dd4bfece60%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638750279929443495
%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4
zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=s6aT%2FBIirZs%2B477pa%2
Bx5P89%2BF%2BDs78g34WrRl%2BdJojQ%3D&reserved=0) (LSY) , leading airline IT
provider, to accelerate digital transformation and drive innovation in the
aviation industry.
As part of the engagement, LSY and Infosys will establish a dedicated Global
Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru, India. This GCC is aimed to enhance
Lufthansa Group's software and product development as well as increase support
for LSY's products for the external airline market customers. The center will
develop future-ready and sustainable aviation IT products and data-driven
solutions leveraging the capabilities of Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first offering
using generative AI technologies. These solutions will help LHG and LSY
customers to improve their aviation safety, efficiency, customer experience, and
competitiveness while enabling them to manage volatile demand.
The GCC will accelerate Lufthansa Group's digital transformation by adopting
modern technologies and AI. Working closely with LSY, the GCC will enhance
existing solutions across critical functions including finance, flight
navigation, network & schedule design, and aircraft & crew operations.
Thomas Rückert, CIO of Lufthansa Group , said, "The aviation industry is facing
