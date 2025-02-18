PNE Targets Boosted EBITDA by 2025
PNE AG sets its sights on a bold financial horizon for 2025, targeting a Group EBITDA of €70-110 million, surpassing market forecasts with strategic growth in renewable energy projects.
Foto: PNE AG
- PNE AG aims for a Group EBITDA of €70 million to €110 million for the 2025 financial year.
- This target exceeds analysts' recent market expectations for the same period.
- The anticipated increase in EBITDA will result from a moderate rise in project sales volume.
- PNE AG continues its strategy as an independent power producer (IPP).
- The company plans to expand its portfolio by adding wind energy and photovoltaic projects.
- The announcement was made on February 18, 2025, in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PNE is on 27.03.2025.
The price of PNE at the time of the news was 12,940EUR and was up +6,94 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,680EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,01 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.055,74PKT (+0,44 %).
+3,47 %
+1,52 %
-1,96 %
+9,27 %
-9,62 %
+42,59 %
+138,02 %
+422,38 %
+335,33 %
ISIN:DE000A0JBPG2WKN:A0JBPG
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte