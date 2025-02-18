PNE Targets Boosted EBITDA by 2025

PNE AG aims for a Group EBITDA of €70 million to €110 million for the 2025 financial year.

This target exceeds analysts' recent market expectations for the same period.

The anticipated increase in EBITDA will result from a moderate rise in project sales volume.

PNE AG continues its strategy as an independent power producer (IPP).

The company plans to expand its portfolio by adding wind energy and photovoltaic projects.

The announcement was made on February 18, 2025, in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PNE is on 27.03.2025.

The price of PNE at the time of the news was 12,940EUR and was up +6,94 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,680EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,01 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.055,74PKT (+0,44 %).





