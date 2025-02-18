Revving Up: KTM AG Gears Up for Production Comeback
KTM AG is poised to restart Austrian production by March 2025, seeking EUR 150 million in funding. Talks are underway, hinging on a restructuring plan's approval, with a crucial vote in February.
- KTM AG plans to resume production at its Austrian sites starting mid-March 2025.
- The company requires EUR 150 million in financial resources for the resumption of production operations.
- Discussions are ongoing to secure the necessary liquidity, contingent upon the approval of a restructuring plan.
- The restructuring plan includes a 30% quota payable by the end of May 2025, with a vote scheduled for February 25, 2025.
- If the restructuring plan is rejected, bankruptcy is anticipated, with a forecasted dismantling quota of 14.9%.
- The restructuring administrator emphasizes that the offered 30% quota is appropriate compared to the potential dismantling scenario.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.