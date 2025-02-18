RSD takes off in North Macedonia (FOTO)

Towcester (ots) - This year, approximately 35,000 guests from the RSD Group, to

which RSD Travel Ltd. also belongs, will visit North Macedonia. This beautiful

holiday destination thus becomes a valuable component in the RSD travel

assortment. To underline the importance of this cooperation, North Macedonia's

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski recently received the owner of Funk-Holding,

Christian Funk.



RSD Deutschland / Germany Managing Director Horst Zsifkovits has already visited

the Balkans and North Macedonia himself: "Here, visitors will find a

touristically not yet overcrowded area with very friendly people. I found the

great Orthodox churches with their impressive icons and Ohrid particularly

exciting." The highly interesting programme is already being very well received.







Mickoski was pleased and optimistic about the increased cooperation with the RSD

Group in the coming year. "North Macedonia has many sights to be proud of,"

Mickoski said.



The Prime Minister pointed out that from February 2025 onwards, a plane with

guests from the RSD Group from Germany, France and Great Britain would fly to

his country daily. The overnight stay numbers achieved solely with this,

Mickoski said, would account for up to 15 percent of the currently registered

foreign overnight stay volume. Christian Funk thanked the country for the new

opportunities for cooperation offered. He added that guests from the RSD Group

travel in North Macedonia outside of the peak season, specifically on culturally

focused study trips.



And these are - as always with RSD - very special holiday experiences: with

professional tour guidance, top-notch all-round care, and with great respect for

the cultural diversity and the peculiarities of the country visited.



Contact:



Phone: +44 20 3514 35 43

e-mail: mailto:info@rsd-travel.co.uk



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138783/5973739

OTS: RSD Reise Service Deutschland GmbH







