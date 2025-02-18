    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    RSD takes off in North Macedonia (FOTO)

    Towcester (ots) - This year, approximately 35,000 guests from the RSD Group, to
    which RSD Travel Ltd. also belongs, will visit North Macedonia. This beautiful
    holiday destination thus becomes a valuable component in the RSD travel
    assortment. To underline the importance of this cooperation, North Macedonia's
    Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski recently received the owner of Funk-Holding,
    Christian Funk.

    RSD Deutschland / Germany Managing Director Horst Zsifkovits has already visited
    the Balkans and North Macedonia himself: "Here, visitors will find a
    touristically not yet overcrowded area with very friendly people. I found the
    great Orthodox churches with their impressive icons and Ohrid particularly
    exciting." The highly interesting programme is already being very well received.

    During his visit to his important European tourism partner, Prime Minister
    Mickoski was pleased and optimistic about the increased cooperation with the RSD
    Group in the coming year. "North Macedonia has many sights to be proud of,"
    Mickoski said.

    The Prime Minister pointed out that from February 2025 onwards, a plane with
    guests from the RSD Group from Germany, France and Great Britain would fly to
    his country daily. The overnight stay numbers achieved solely with this,
    Mickoski said, would account for up to 15 percent of the currently registered
    foreign overnight stay volume. Christian Funk thanked the country for the new
    opportunities for cooperation offered. He added that guests from the RSD Group
    travel in North Macedonia outside of the peak season, specifically on culturally
    focused study trips.

    And these are - as always with RSD - very special holiday experiences: with
    professional tour guidance, top-notch all-round care, and with great respect for
    the cultural diversity and the peculiarities of the country visited.

