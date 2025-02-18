SGL Carbon Restructures Carbon Fibers, Reveals 2024 Figures
SGL Carbon is set to overhaul its Carbon Fibers unit, aiming to stem losses by scaling back operations and possibly shuttering unprofitable sites. While the BSCCB joint venture remains untouched, the restructuring could lead to a €50 million cash impact over two years. Facing dwindling demand from the wind sector, Carbon Fibers, with 870 employees, reported a significant drop in sales and earnings. Despite these challenges, SGL Carbon's group sales for 2024 stood at €1,026 million, with a slightly reduced EBITDA of €163 million.
- SGL Carbon has decided to restructure its Carbon Fibers business unit due to its loss-making status.
- The restructuring will involve reducing business activities and potentially closing unprofitable sites, but the joint venture BSCCB is not affected.
- The company expects one-time cash effects of approximately €50 million over the next two years due to the restructuring.
- Carbon Fibers, with around 870 employees, has seen a sharp decline in sales and earnings due to decreased demand from the wind industry.
- Preliminary figures for 2024 show Carbon Fibers generated sales of around €210 million and a negatively adjusted EBITDA of approximately minus €27 million.
- SGL Carbon's group sales for 2024 were approximately €1,026 million, with a preliminary adjusted Group EBITDA of about €163 million, slightly below the previous year.
The next important date, The translation of the text to English is: "Annual results 2024, Annual report 2024, Investor Relations conference call.", at SGL Carbon is on 20.03.2025.
The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 4,1475EUR and was up +4,93 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.072,24PKT (+0,55 %).
