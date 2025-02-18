SGL Carbon Restructures Carbon Fibers, Reveals 2024 Figures

SGL Carbon has decided to restructure its Carbon Fibers business unit due to its loss-making status.

The restructuring will involve reducing business activities and potentially closing unprofitable sites, but the joint venture BSCCB is not affected.

The company expects one-time cash effects of approximately €50 million over the next two years due to the restructuring.

Carbon Fibers, with around 870 employees, has seen a sharp decline in sales and earnings due to decreased demand from the wind industry.

Preliminary figures for 2024 show Carbon Fibers generated sales of around €210 million and a negatively adjusted EBITDA of approximately minus €27 million.

SGL Carbon's group sales for 2024 were approximately €1,026 million, with a preliminary adjusted Group EBITDA of about €163 million, slightly below the previous year.

The next important date, Annual results 2024, Annual report 2024, Investor Relations conference call, at SGL Carbon is on 20.03.2025.

