SGL Carbon Restructures Carbon Fibers, Reveals 2024 Figures

SGL Carbon has decided to restructure its Carbon Fibers business unit due to significant losses, focusing on profitable core activities and closing unprofitable sites.

The restructuring will not affect the joint venture Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes S.p.A. (BSCCB).

A complete sale of the Carbon Fibers business unit was considered but deemed unfeasible.

The restructuring is expected to result in one-time cash effects of approximately €50 million over the next two years.

Carbon Fibers' sales and earnings fell significantly in 2023 and 2024 due to a slump in demand from the wind industry and unmet expectations in the automotive industry.

Preliminary figures for 2024 show Carbon Fibers generated sales of around €210 million with a negatively adjusted EBITDA of approximately minus €27 million, impacting the overall group performance.

