Accesso Technology Group: Revenue Growth Set to Soar!
Accesso Technology Group is set for accelerated growth, with recent revenue surpassing forecasts and a strategic focus on high-margin transactions promising a bright future.
- Hardman & Co expects accesso Technology Group's revenue growth to accelerate, with a forecast increase from 6% in FY25E to high single digits.
- The January update showed revenue of approximately $152 million, surpassing the $150 million forecast, and a cash EBITDA margin of around 15%, exceeding the 13.2% forecast.
- Despite conservative forecasts for FY25 and FY26, accesso is expected to benefit from its leading market position and focus on high-margin transactional revenues.
- Shares of accesso Technology Group are trading at a modest approximately 13x the FY26E earnings.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at accesso Technology Group is on 14.04.2025.
