Accesso Technology Group: Revenue Growth Set to Soar!

Hardman & Co expects accesso Technology Group's revenue growth to accelerate, with a forecast increase from 6% in FY25E to high single digits.

The January update showed revenue of approximately $152 million, surpassing the $150 million forecast, and a cash EBITDA margin of around 15%, exceeding the 13.2% forecast.

Despite conservative forecasts for FY25 and FY26, accesso is expected to benefit from its leading market position and focus on high-margin transactional revenues.

Shares of accesso Technology Group are trading at a modest approximately 13x the FY26E earnings.

Hardman & Co Research is available for free access post-MiFID II, and interested parties can register for meetings with the company.

Hardman & Co is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd, authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, with registration number 600843.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at accesso Technology Group is on 14.04.2025.

The price of accesso Technology Group at the time of the news was 5,9500EUR and was down -1,65 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,9750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.





