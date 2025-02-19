    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Electrochaea Partners with Hitachi to Bring Synthetic Methane to Japan (FOTO)

    Munich, Tokyo (ots) - Electrochaea and Hitachi have signed a five-year
    technology transfer and licensing agreement. Hitachi will deploy Electrochaea's
    patented technology to produce clean, synthetic methane at the first
    biomethanation plant in Japan, with commissioning targeted in 2027.

    Electrochaea's commercial-scale power-to-methane technology will help to
    significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deliver a cost-effective,
    drop-in replacement for fossil fuel-based natural gas in Japan. Under the
    licensing agreement, Hitachi will retain the option to purchase additional
    licenses to deploy Electrochaea's biomethanation technology throughout Japan.

    The deployment of Electrochaea´s technology in Japan will support the country's
    climate goals to achieve 5% carbon-neutralized gas via the injection of 1%
    synthetic methane into existing infrastructure by 2030, increasing to 90%
    carbon-neutralized gas by 2050. In turn, this supports the country's climate
    pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030 compared to 2013 levels
    and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

    "We are delighted Hitachi has chosen Electrochaea's proprietary P2M technology
    to bring biomethanation to Japan. Partnering with a global energy leader
    strengthens our presence worldwide and will be key to our expansion throughout
    Asia. e-Methane can play an important role in realizing Japan's ambitious
    climate goals and we're proud that Electrochaea's innovative technology has been
    validated by esteemed industry leaders." - Dr. Doris Hafenbradl, CTO and
    Managing Director, Electrochaea.

    About Electrochaea:

    Electrochaea is a leading Power-to-Gas technology provider and provides patented
    IP to generate renewable synthetic methane. The company's proprietary
    biomethanation process utilizes excess green power and emitted CO2 to produce a
    renewable fuel that can be stored and transported via existing gas grids and
    infrastructure, and has been demonstrated at plants in Germany, Switzerland and
    the United States. Dedicated to combating climate change, Electrochaea's
    innovative technology facilitates the long-term storage and transportation of
    green energy and provides a safe, drop-in alternative to fossil fuel-derived
    natural gas. Electrochaea's HQ is located in Munich, Germany, with offices in
    Denmark and the United States. Visit us at http://www.electrochaea.com

