Electrochaea Partners with Hitachi to Bring Synthetic Methane to Japan (FOTO)

Munich, Tokyo (ots) - Electrochaea and Hitachi have signed a five-year

technology transfer and licensing agreement. Hitachi will deploy Electrochaea's

patented technology to produce clean, synthetic methane at the first

biomethanation plant in Japan, with commissioning targeted in 2027.



Electrochaea's commercial-scale power-to-methane technology will help to

significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deliver a cost-effective,

drop-in replacement for fossil fuel-based natural gas in Japan. Under the

licensing agreement, Hitachi will retain the option to purchase additional

licenses to deploy Electrochaea's biomethanation technology throughout Japan.





The deployment of Electrochaea´s technology in Japan will support the country'sclimate goals to achieve 5% carbon-neutralized gas via the injection of 1%synthetic methane into existing infrastructure by 2030, increasing to 90%carbon-neutralized gas by 2050. In turn, this supports the country's climatepledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030 compared to 2013 levelsand achieve carbon neutrality by 2050."We are delighted Hitachi has chosen Electrochaea's proprietary P2M technologyto bring biomethanation to Japan. Partnering with a global energy leaderstrengthens our presence worldwide and will be key to our expansion throughoutAsia. e-Methane can play an important role in realizing Japan's ambitiousclimate goals and we're proud that Electrochaea's innovative technology has beenvalidated by esteemed industry leaders." - Dr. Doris Hafenbradl, CTO andManaging Director, Electrochaea.About Electrochaea:Electrochaea is a leading Power-to-Gas technology provider and provides patentedIP to generate renewable synthetic methane. The company's proprietarybiomethanation process utilizes excess green power and emitted CO2 to produce arenewable fuel that can be stored and transported via existing gas grids andinfrastructure, and has been demonstrated at plants in Germany, Switzerland andthe United States. Dedicated to combating climate change, Electrochaea'sinnovative technology facilitates the long-term storage and transportation ofgreen energy and provides a safe, drop-in alternative to fossil fuel-derivednatural gas. Electrochaea's HQ is located in Munich, Germany, with offices inDenmark and the United States. Visit us at http://www.electrochaea.comContact:Maria BeschidCommunications Manager+491726507339mailto:maria.beschid@electrochaea.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122217/5973976OTS: Electrochaea GmbH