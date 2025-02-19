    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Unlock Westcoast's Strategic Partnership Clearance and Gain Exclusive Edge

    Westcoast and ALSO's strategic partnership is poised to transform the European tech scene, leveraging a 16 billion euro market for unprecedented growth and innovation.

    • Westcoast and ALSO have received regulatory approval for their strategic partnership, with the transaction expected to be completed by February 28, 2025.
    • The UK ICT industry has a total addressable market of 16 billion euros, characterized by innovation, strong infrastructure, and a skilled workforce.
    • Westcoast generated approximately 4.2 billion euros in revenue and 73 million euros in EBITDA in 2024, with significant growth potential in its cloud and e-commerce segments.
    • The experienced management team at Westcoast will remain in place to ensure continuity and drive expansion, particularly in France, where strong synergies are anticipated.
    • The partnership aims to create the largest European technology provider, combining strengths for sustainable and profitable growth.
    • ALSO Holding AG operates in 30 European countries, offering a wide range of hardware, software, and IT services, with a focus on the circular economy and customized IT solutions.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
