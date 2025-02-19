Unlock Westcoast's Strategic Partnership Clearance and Gain Exclusive Edge
Westcoast and ALSO's strategic partnership is poised to transform the European tech scene, leveraging a 16 billion euro market for unprecedented growth and innovation.
- Westcoast and ALSO have received regulatory approval for their strategic partnership, with the transaction expected to be completed by February 28, 2025.
- The UK ICT industry has a total addressable market of 16 billion euros, characterized by innovation, strong infrastructure, and a skilled workforce.
- Westcoast generated approximately 4.2 billion euros in revenue and 73 million euros in EBITDA in 2024, with significant growth potential in its cloud and e-commerce segments.
- The experienced management team at Westcoast will remain in place to ensure continuity and drive expansion, particularly in France, where strong synergies are anticipated.
- The partnership aims to create the largest European technology provider, combining strengths for sustainable and profitable growth.
- ALSO Holding AG operates in 30 European countries, offering a wide range of hardware, software, and IT services, with a focus on the circular economy and customized IT solutions.
+0,19 %
-0,74 %
+10,56 %
+6,10 %
-0,28 %
+24,77 %
+65,13 %
+573,25 %
ISIN:CH0024590272WKN:A0JJW1
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte