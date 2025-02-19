SAF-HOLLAND SE: Strong 2024 Results Highlight Resilient Model
SAF-HOLLAND SE's fiscal year 2024 was marked by strategic shifts, achieving a stronger EBIT margin amidst declining sales, with a notable boost in aftermarket contributions and regional margin improvements.
Foto: SAF Holland
- SAF-HOLLAND SE reported preliminary sales of approximately EUR 1,877 million for fiscal year 2024, down from EUR 2,106.2 million in the previous year.
- The adjusted EBIT margin improved to 10.1%, up from 9.6% in the previous year, despite a nearly 11% decline in sales.
- The aftermarket business's share of sales increased significantly to almost 38%, compared to 31.2% the previous year, contributing to overall sales of around EUR 712 million.
- Sales in the EMEA region fell by about 7% to EUR 883 million, but the adjusted EBIT margin improved from 7.7% to 8.7%.
- The Americas region experienced a 16% sales decline to approximately EUR 747 million, yet the adjusted EBIT margin increased from 10.9% to 11.3%.
- Investments in property, plant, and equipment decreased by around 7% to EUR 57 million, reflecting adjustments to lower sales while focusing on future growth potential.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 20.03.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.054,65PKT (+0,43 %).
