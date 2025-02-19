Kapsch TrafficCom: 2024/25 Q3 Results Unveiled!

Revenues for the first three quarters of 2024/25 increased by 3% to EUR 411 million.

EBIT reached EUR 6 million, significantly down from EUR 72 million in the previous year due to deconsolidation effects.

Free cash flow was reported at EUR 24 million, a decrease from EUR 68 million in the same period last year.

The third quarter showed a positive trend, with EBIT improving to EUR 7 million compared to a loss of EUR 2 million in the previous year.

The tolling segment contributed 75% to total revenues, with a 10% increase, while the traffic management segment saw a 14% decline.

The management maintains an unchanged outlook for the full year 2024/25, expecting revenue growth above the market average of 7.5%.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 19.02.2025.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 7,3600EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,3500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.





