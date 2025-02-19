Kapsch TrafficCom: 2024/25 Q3 Results Unveiled!
In a year marked by financial fluctuations, the company has navigated through challenges with resilience. Despite a modest 3% revenue increase to EUR 411 million, EBIT faced a sharp decline due to deconsolidation effects. Encouragingly, the third quarter saw a turnaround in EBIT, and the management remains optimistic about surpassing market growth expectations.
- Revenues for the first three quarters of 2024/25 increased by 3% to EUR 411 million.
- EBIT reached EUR 6 million, significantly down from EUR 72 million in the previous year due to deconsolidation effects.
- Free cash flow was reported at EUR 24 million, a decrease from EUR 68 million in the same period last year.
- The third quarter showed a positive trend, with EBIT improving to EUR 7 million compared to a loss of EUR 2 million in the previous year.
- The tolling segment contributed 75% to total revenues, with a 10% increase, while the traffic management segment saw a 14% decline.
- The management maintains an unchanged outlook for the full year 2024/25, expecting revenue growth above the market average of 7.5%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 19.02.2025.
The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 7,3600EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,3500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.
ISIN:AT000KAPSCH9WKN:A0MUZU
