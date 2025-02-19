Intershop's Cloud Surge & Profit Boost in 2024
Intershop Communications AG has made impressive strides in its cloud sector, marking a notable 27% revenue surge, despite the backdrop of economic challenges. With total revenues nudging up by 2% and a significant EBIT improvement, Intershop's strategic pivot towards a partner-first approach is reshaping its financial landscape. Looking ahead, while a revenue dip is anticipated due to strategic realignments, the company remains optimistic about incoming cloud orders and ARR growth.
- Intershop Communications AG reported a 27% increase in cloud revenues, reaching EUR 20.5 million in 2024.
- Total revenues rose by 2% to EUR 38.8 million, despite macroeconomic uncertainties.
- The operating result (EBIT) improved significantly from EUR -2.5 million in 2023 to EUR 0.1 million in 2024.
- Cloud annual recurring revenues (ARR) increased by 16% to EUR 20.1 million, with net new ARR climbing 40% to EUR 2.7 million.
- The company adopted a partner-first strategy, leading to a decline in service revenues but enhancing overall profitability.
- For 2025, Intershop anticipates a slight increase in incoming cloud orders and net new ARR, but forecasts a revenue decline of 5% to 10% due to the strategic shift.
The next important date, Press release on the annual financial report, at INTERSHOP Communications is on 19.02.2025.
The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 2,1800EUR and was up +0,46 % compared with the previous
day.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.