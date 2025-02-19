Intershop's Cloud Surge & Profit Boost in 2024

Intershop Communications AG reported a 27% increase in cloud revenues, reaching EUR 20.5 million in 2024.

Total revenues rose by 2% to EUR 38.8 million, despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

The operating result (EBIT) improved significantly from EUR -2.5 million in 2023 to EUR 0.1 million in 2024.

Cloud annual recurring revenues (ARR) increased by 16% to EUR 20.1 million, with net new ARR climbing 40% to EUR 2.7 million.

The company adopted a partner-first strategy, leading to a decline in service revenues but enhancing overall profitability.

For 2025, Intershop anticipates a slight increase in incoming cloud orders and net new ARR, but forecasts a revenue decline of 5% to 10% due to the strategic shift.

The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 2,1800EUR and was up +0,46 % compared with the previous day.






