Exasol's 2024 Breakthrough: First Positive EBITDA & Net Income Since IPO

Exasol achieved positive EBITDA of EUR 2.0 million and net income of EUR 0.3 million for the first time since its IPO in 2020.

Liquid funds increased by EUR 1.7 million to EUR 15.0 million, exceeding expectations.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) rose by 3.7% to EUR 42.3 million, in line with guidance.

The company experienced a 19% growth in strategic focus sectors, confirming its emphasis on on-premise and hybrid solutions.

For 2025, Exasol expects EBITDA growth of at least 50% to EUR 3-4 million and mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth.

Exasol anticipates a temporary decline in ARR in the first half of 2025 due to seasonal churn, with a return to net growth expected in the second half.

The next important date, "Report on the preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2024", at EXASOL is on 19.02.2025.

The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 3,2600EUR and was up +4,82 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,3500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,76 % since publication.





