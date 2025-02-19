Steyr Motors: 2024 Targets Met, More Growth Anticipated!

Steyr Motors AG met its 2024 forecasts with revenue of EUR 41.7 million and an adjusted EBIT of EUR 10.1 million.

The company produced 729 motors in 2024 and expects to produce over 1,250 motors in 2025.

For 2025, Steyr Motors anticipates at least a 40% increase in revenue and an EBIT margin of at least 20%.

Growth in 2024 was driven by strong demand in the defense and civil sectors, with significant contributions from Europe, Asia, and the MENA region.

CEO Julian Cassutti highlighted a high order backlog and promising negotiations with defense companies as drivers for future growth.

The annual report and audited figures for 2024 will be published on 18 March 2025.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 17,900EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,12 % since publication.





