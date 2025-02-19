    Original-Research

    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    R. STAHL AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • R. Stahl AG: FY24-Zahlen solide, aber Aufträge schwach.
    • Umsatz FY24 bei 344 Mio. EUR, EBITDA leicht unter Schätzung.
    • Empfehlung bleibt BUY, Kursziel unverändert bei 25 EUR.
    Original-Research - R. STAHL AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ^
    Original-Research: R. STAHL AG - von NuWays AG

    19.02.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST
    Veröffentlichung einer Research, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu R. STAHL AG

    Unternehmen: R. STAHL AG
    ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5

    Anlass der Studie: Update
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 19.02.2025
    Kursziel: EUR 25.00
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Christian Sandherr

    Solid preliminary FY24 numbers but soft order intake; chg. est.

    Topic: R. Stahl released solid preliminary FY24 figures with sales in line and adj. EBITDA slightly below
    our estimates. Free cashflow increased significantly due to a reduction in working capital.

    Preliminary FY24 sales increased 4.1% yoy to EUR 344m in line with our estimates and the company's
    guidance range (eNuW EUR 344m; guidance EUR 335-350m). On the other hand, Q4 sales decreased 7.9%
    yoy to EUR 83m due to a low backlog at the end of Q3.

    After a soft Q3'24, order intake continued to stay on a low level with EUR 72m (-2.8%) showing a similar
    pattern than last year with strong order intake in H1 and weaker demand in H2 (H1'24 EUR 181m, H2'24 EUR
    147m). One reason for that was the still subdued European chemical industry but other sectors were affected
    as well due to the general economic slowdown and increasing political and economic uncertainties.

    Preliminary FY24 adj. EBITDA came in at EUR 34.4m, -10.9% yoy and slightly below our estimates
    (eNuW: EUR 36m, guidance EUR 35-40m). The margin decreased 1.7ppts yoy to a still solid 10% due to onetime
    costs from the implementation of the EXcelerate strategy program (c. EUR 3.7m in 9M'24) and higher
    personnel costs as a result of collective bargaining agreements. Q4 adj. EBITDA remained roughly flat
    yoy at EUR 6.3m (Q4'23 EUR 6.1m).

    FCFF improved significantly to EUR 14.7m (FY23 EUR 0.3m) thanks to a reduction in working capital. During
    the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, R. Stahl increased its inventory level in order to remain able
    to deliver. As supply chains eased over the last year, R. Stahl managed to reduce its elevated working
    capital levels.

    We continue to like the stock, however due to the muted order intake, we reduced our estimates for
    FY25e. We now expect only a flat development in sales and a small decline in adj. EBITDA from a high
    level. The FY25e guidance will be released with the final FY24 numbers on April 10th.

    Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 25, based on DCF.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/31803.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Kontakt für Rückfragen:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
    Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

    2088311 19.02.2025 CET/CEST

    °

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur R. Stahl Aktie

    Die R. Stahl Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 16,60 auf Tradegate (18. Februar 2025, 22:26 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der R. Stahl Aktie um +2,47 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -4,60 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von R. Stahl bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 106,90 Mio..


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research R. STAHL AG (von NuWays AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: R. STAHL AG - von NuWays AG 19.02.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Research, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. …