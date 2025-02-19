    Original-Research

    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • 123f erhält 3,4 Mio. EUR durch Wandelanleihe.
    • Geplante Digitalisierung der Fahrerausbildung ab 2026.
    • Kursziel von 7,20 EUR bleibt, Empfehlung: BUY.
    Original-Research - 123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Foto: adobe.stock.com

    ^
    Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE - von NuWays AG

    19.02.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
    Veröffentlichung einer Research, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu 123fahrschule SE

    Unternehmen: 123fahrschule SE
    ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9

    Anlass der Studie: Update
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 19.02.2025
    Kursziel: EUR 7.20
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Fresh capital to fuel strong growth & market share gains; chg.

    Topic: On Monday evening, 123fahrschule (123f) announced the result of the issuance of the company's
    convertible bond. In detail:

    100% of the partial bonds offered have been subscribed by existing shareholders or placed with institutional
    investors at the subscription price of EUR 3.30. The convertible bond has a duration of 5 years and
    carries an interest rate of 7.5% per annum. The strike was set at EUR 3.30.

    As a result of the placement, 123f will receive gross proceeds of EUR 3.4m, which will be used to finance
    sales and earnings growth. In particular, it will be used for necessary investments in the upcoming introduction
    of legally recognized driver training on driving simulators and online education for theoretical driving
    license training.

    Mind you, those legislative changes will come into effect in Q1'26e. Until then, the company will need to
    adapt its existing branch network to online theory and simulator training. In addition, management recently
    presented project FIT (driving simulator integrated theory), which will enable large parts of theory and
    practical training to be shifted to the digital driving instructor in the simulator. The simulator will hereby
    take over 50% of the practical training and support the theoretical training. With this concept, the company
    aims to reduce up to 10 hours of learning time in the learning app, as what has been learned can be
    applied directly on the simulator. Total costs for the adaptation of the branch network and project FIT are
    estimated at EUR 3.75m.

    Moreover, 123f will offer students the chance to conduct the mandatory on-site theory lessons in two
    one-day seminars, which reduced the trips to the branch to two, thus allowing for a higher catchment
    area. Next to the time savings for the learner drivers, the inclusion of simulators into the education will allow
    123f to offer the driving license class B (car) for up to EUR 1,000 less than conventional driving
    schools.

    Overall, this should enable the company to gain market share in its key regions (i.e. Berlin, Hamburg
    & Cologne), allowing for increased sales per branch, ultimately leading to significant economies of
    scale. -continued-

    Besides this, the company is already putting the proceeds from last year's cash capital increase to use,
    as it signed 3 new locations to date. Management targets to add another 17 locations by July. With these
    new locations, the company will have completely covered the three main locations Berlin, Cologne and
    Hamburg.

    That said, 123f looks well on track to be the main beneficiary of the upcoming legislative changes, which
    soon should become visible via strong margin expansion and increasing returns.

    We reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 7.20 PT based on DCF.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/31805.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

    Kontakt für Rückfragen:
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
    Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

    2088315 19.02.2025 CET/CEST

    °

    123fahrschule

    -2,27 %
    0,00 %
    +3,20 %
    0,00 %
    +10,26 %
    -79,21 %
    -77,76 %
    ISIN:DE000A2P4HL9WKN:A2P4HL

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur 123fahrschule Aktie

    Die 123fahrschule Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -2,27 % und einem Kurs von 2,58 auf Xetra (18. Februar 2025, 17:36 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der 123fahrschule Aktie um 0,00 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +3,20 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von 123fahrschule bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 14,34 Mio..


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Die besten Community Beiträge zu 123fahrschule - A2P4HL - DE000A2P4HL9

    Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu 123fahrschule vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.


    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research 123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE - von NuWays AG 19.02.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Research, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber …