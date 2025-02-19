MainStreaming Mentioned in the 2024 Gartner® Innovation Insight
Industry Edge Enhances Productivity in Communications and Media
Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge
Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce its mention in the 2024 Gartner®
Innovation Insight: Industry Edge Enhances Productivity in Communications and
Media. We believe that This recognition underscores MainStreaming's significant
contributions to the edge computing landscape and its commitment to providing
cutting-edge delivery solutions tailored for the communications and media
industry.
"At MainStreaming, innovation is at the core of everything we do. We feel that
being recognized in the Gartner research validates our relentless efforts to
push the boundaries of what's possible in edge computing for content delivery,"
said Antonio Corrado, Chairman at MainStreaming . "In our view, this recognition
fuels our ambition to lead the industry into a future where technology drives
efficiency, security, and unmatched performance."
MainStreaming is set to expand its global footprint in 2025 and beyond . With a
strong focus on internationalization, the company aims to bring its
state-of-the-art solutions to new markets, empowering comms and media businesses
to leverage the power of edge computing. MainStreaming's hybrid delivery
solutions, which combine public and private networks, set a new standard for
flexibility and scalability in content delivery. These solutions ensure
unmatched quality of experience at scale, ultra-low latency, enhanced data
analytics, and optimized operational efficiency.
Reinforcing this expansion strategy, MainStreaming has recently opened new
offices in Munich and London. These strategic locations will strengthen the
company's presence in key European markets and reflect MainStreaming's
commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions and supporting the growing
demand for high-performance streaming services across Europe, MENA and APAC
regions.
"Our technology is addressing the unique challenges of the communications and
media industry." said Tassilo Raesing, CEO of MainStreaming . "By integrating
AI-driven analytics and edge innovations while meeting low-latency and
high-performance requirements, we enable broadcasters, ISPs, and media companies
to deliver high-quality streaming experiences with a fully managed, secure, and
customized video delivery solution."
As MainStreaming embarks on its ambitious international expansion, this mention
serves as a motivator. The company remains committed to empowering its partners
with technology that enhances productivity, streamlines operations, and sets new
benchmarks for performance.
Gartner, Innovation Insight: Industry Edge Enhances Productivity in
Communications and Media, By Enrique Hernandez-Valencia, Pablo Arriandiaga,
Nitin Narang, 23 December 2024.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its
affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.
All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service
depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to
select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner
research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization
and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all
warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any
warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About MainStreaming MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that
empowers enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of
Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the
video distribution process.
Its solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability,
enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and environmental
ROI.
MainStreaming Contact:
Contact: +39 02 868 969
Email: mailto:press@mainstreaming.tv
Website: https://www.mainstreaming.com/
Sara Mariotti
mailto:sara.mariotti@mainstreaming.tv
+39 344 3417861
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622297/MainStreaming.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mainstreaming-
mentioned-in-the-2024-gartner-innovation-insight-industry-edge-enhances-producti
vity-in-communications-and-media-302378996.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171944/5974188
OTS: MainStreaming S.p.A
