    Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge
    Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce its mention in the 2024 Gartner®
    Innovation Insight: Industry Edge Enhances Productivity in Communications and
    Media. We believe that This recognition underscores MainStreaming's significant
    contributions to the edge computing landscape and its commitment to providing
    cutting-edge delivery solutions tailored for the communications and media
    industry.

    "At MainStreaming, innovation is at the core of everything we do. We feel that
    being recognized in the Gartner research validates our relentless efforts to
    push the boundaries of what's possible in edge computing for content delivery,"
    said Antonio Corrado, Chairman at MainStreaming . "In our view, this recognition
    fuels our ambition to lead the industry into a future where technology drives
    efficiency, security, and unmatched performance."

    MainStreaming is set to expand its global footprint in 2025 and beyond . With a
    strong focus on internationalization, the company aims to bring its
    state-of-the-art solutions to new markets, empowering comms and media businesses
    to leverage the power of edge computing. MainStreaming's hybrid delivery
    solutions, which combine public and private networks, set a new standard for
    flexibility and scalability in content delivery. These solutions ensure
    unmatched quality of experience at scale, ultra-low latency, enhanced data
    analytics, and optimized operational efficiency.

    Reinforcing this expansion strategy, MainStreaming has recently opened new
    offices in Munich and London. These strategic locations will strengthen the
    company's presence in key European markets and reflect MainStreaming's
    commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions and supporting the growing
    demand for high-performance streaming services across Europe, MENA and APAC
    regions.

    "Our technology is addressing the unique challenges of the communications and
    media industry." said Tassilo Raesing, CEO of MainStreaming . "By integrating
    AI-driven analytics and edge innovations while meeting low-latency and
    high-performance requirements, we enable broadcasters, ISPs, and media companies
    to deliver high-quality streaming experiences with a fully managed, secure, and
    customized video delivery solution."

    As MainStreaming embarks on its ambitious international expansion, this mention
    serves as a motivator. The company remains committed to empowering its partners
    with technology that enhances productivity, streamlines operations, and sets new
    benchmarks for performance.

    Gartner, Innovation Insight: Industry Edge Enhances Productivity in
    Communications and Media, By Enrique Hernandez-Valencia, Pablo Arriandiaga,
    Nitin Narang, 23 December 2024.

    GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its
    affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.
    All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service
    depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to
    select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner
    research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization
    and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all
    warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any
    warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

    About MainStreaming MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that
    empowers enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of
    Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the
    video distribution process.

    Its solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability,
    enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and environmental
    ROI.

    MainStreaming Contact:

    Contact: +39 02 868 969

    Email: mailto:press@mainstreaming.tv

    Website: https://www.mainstreaming.com/

    Sara Mariotti

    mailto:sara.mariotti@mainstreaming.tv

    +39 344 3417861

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622297/MainStreaming.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mainstreaming-
    mentioned-in-the-2024-gartner-innovation-insight-industry-edge-enhances-producti
    vity-in-communications-and-media-302378996.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171944/5974188
    OTS: MainStreaming S.p.A




