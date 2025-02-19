Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge

Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce its mention in the 2024 Gartner®

Innovation Insight: Industry Edge Enhances Productivity in Communications and

Media. We believe that This recognition underscores MainStreaming's significant

contributions to the edge computing landscape and its commitment to providing

cutting-edge delivery solutions tailored for the communications and media

industry.



"At MainStreaming, innovation is at the core of everything we do. We feel that

being recognized in the Gartner research validates our relentless efforts to

push the boundaries of what's possible in edge computing for content delivery,"

said Antonio Corrado, Chairman at MainStreaming . "In our view, this recognition

fuels our ambition to lead the industry into a future where technology drives

efficiency, security, and unmatched performance."





MainStreaming is set to expand its global footprint in 2025 and beyond . With astrong focus on internationalization, the company aims to bring itsstate-of-the-art solutions to new markets, empowering comms and media businessesto leverage the power of edge computing. MainStreaming's hybrid deliverysolutions, which combine public and private networks, set a new standard forflexibility and scalability in content delivery. These solutions ensureunmatched quality of experience at scale, ultra-low latency, enhanced dataanalytics, and optimized operational efficiency.Reinforcing this expansion strategy, MainStreaming has recently opened newoffices in Munich and London. These strategic locations will strengthen thecompany's presence in key European markets and reflect MainStreaming'scommitment to delivering industry-leading solutions and supporting the growingdemand for high-performance streaming services across Europe, MENA and APACregions."Our technology is addressing the unique challenges of the communications andmedia industry." said Tassilo Raesing, CEO of MainStreaming . "By integratingAI-driven analytics and edge innovations while meeting low-latency andhigh-performance requirements, we enable broadcasters, ISPs, and media companiesto deliver high-quality streaming experiences with a fully managed, secure, andcustomized video delivery solution."As MainStreaming embarks on its ambitious international expansion, this mentionserves as a motivator. The company remains committed to empowering its partnerswith technology that enhances productivity, streamlines operations, and sets newbenchmarks for performance.Gartner, Innovation Insight: Industry Edge Enhances Productivity inCommunications and Media, By Enrique Hernandez-Valencia, Pablo Arriandiaga,Nitin Narang, 23 December 2024.