Baader Bank Surpasses 2024 Financial Projections!

Baader Bank exceeded its earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year, with expected consolidated earnings before taxes around EUR 40 million.

The previous forecast, adjusted upwards on 19 September 2024, anticipated earnings between EUR 25 million and EUR 32 million.

The preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures for 2024 will be published on 27 February 2025, with final audited figures expected on 27 March 2025.

Baader Bank is a leading European partner for investment and banking services, headquartered in Unterschleissheim near Munich, Germany.

The bank employs around 550 staff members and operates in various sectors including Market Making, Capital Markets, and Brokerage.

Baader Bank is listed on several German stock exchanges, including Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, and Tradegate Exchange.

The next important date, Press release on the preliminary annual results 2024, at Baader Bank is on 27.02.2025.

The price of Baader Bank at the time of the news was 4,3150EUR and was up +3,73 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,3100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.





