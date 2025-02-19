HAMBORNER REIT AG: 2025 Fiscal Year Guidance Unveiled

The Management Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG has approved a revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2025, predicting income from rents and leases between EUR 87.5 – 89.0 million, down from EUR 92.0 – 93.0 million in 2024.

Funds from operations (FFO) for 2025 are expected to be between EUR 44.0 – 46.0 million, compared to EUR 50.0 – 51.0 million in 2024.

The reduction in income is primarily due to the disposal of portfolio properties and an anticipated sales contract for another property, with a cumulative transaction volume of approximately EUR 47 million.

The decline in FFO is attributed to reduced rental income from property disposals and increased maintenance, personnel expenses, and costs related to strategic and regulatory projects.

The company has not included potential future property purchases in its forecast due to uncertainties regarding reinvestment timing and volume, nor any further selective property disposals.

Despite the reduced revenue and earnings outlook, the Management Board intends to propose a dividend of EUR 0.48 per share at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, but will review the company's dividend policy in light of increasing costs.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hamborner REIT is on 17.04.2025.

The price of Hamborner REIT at the time of the news was 6,5000EUR and was down -0,61 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.885,07PKT (-1,13 %).





