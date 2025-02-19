PNE Surpasses 2024 EBITDA Forecasts with Preliminary Results

PNE AG has exceeded its forecast for the 2024 financial year in terms of Group EBITDA, according to preliminary figures.

The new expected Group EBITDA is between €60 million and €70 million, compared to the previous guidance of €40 million to €50 million.

The positive results are attributed to better-than-expected performance in the power generation (IPP) and Services segment, as well as from project sales.

The final business figures for 2024 and the audited full Consolidated Financial Statements will be published on 27 March 2025.

The announcement was made in accordance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

PNE AG is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and other exchanges, and is part of the SDAX and TecDAX indices.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PNE is on 27.03.2025.

The price of PNE at the time of the news was 13,450EUR and was up +8,03 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.881,55PKT (-1,15 %).





