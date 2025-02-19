81 0 Kommentare Hypoport SE: Revenue & EBIT Surge; 2025 Forecast Revealed!

Hypoport SE has unveiled a remarkable financial performance for 2024, showcasing a robust surge in both revenue and EBIT. With a projected revenue climb of 15% to €560 million and a 23% EBIT boost to €17 million, the company is on a promising trajectory. The retroactive adjustment of Starpool Finanz GmbH's revenue presentation further amplifies this growth, adding a substantial €130 million for 2023 and €100 million for 2024. A key catalyst for this financial upswing is the enhanced business development in private real estate financing within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment. Looking ahead, Hypoport SE anticipates continued growth into 2025, with revenue forecasts exceeding €640 million, cementing its strong position in the market.

