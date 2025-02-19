Hypoport SE: Revenue & EBIT Surge; 2025 Forecast Revealed!
Hypoport SE has unveiled a remarkable financial performance for 2024, showcasing a robust surge in both revenue and EBIT. With a projected revenue climb of 15% to €560 million and a 23% EBIT boost to €17 million, the company is on a promising trajectory. The retroactive adjustment of Starpool Finanz GmbH's revenue presentation further amplifies this growth, adding a substantial €130 million for 2023 and €100 million for 2024. A key catalyst for this financial upswing is the enhanced business development in private real estate financing within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment. Looking ahead, Hypoport SE anticipates continued growth into 2025, with revenue forecasts exceeding €640 million, cementing its strong position in the market.
- Hypoport SE reported a significant increase in revenue and EBIT for the fiscal year 2024, with revenue expected to rise by approximately 15% to 560 million euros and EBIT by approximately 23% to 17 million euros.
- The revenue of the subsidiary Starpool Finanz GmbH will be retroactively adjusted from a net to a gross presentation, increasing group revenue by approximately 130 million euros for 2023 and 100 million euros for 2024.
- The main driver for the revenue and earnings increase in 2024 was improved business development in private real estate financing within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.
- Hypoport SE forecasts for 2025 include a revenue of at least 640 million euros, gross profit of at least 270 million euros, and EBIT between 30 million euros and 36 million euros, indicating double-digit growth.
- The financial figures for 2024 are preliminary and unaudited, requiring further auditing and supervisory board approval, with detailed results to be published on March 10, 2025, and the annual report on March 24, 2025.
- Hypoport SE is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) with the stock exchange symbol HYQ and is part of the MDAX index.
The next important date, Analyst event, at HYPOPORT is on 10.03.2025.
The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 219,20EUR and was up +4,53 % compared with the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 215,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,73 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.616,39PKT (-2,57 %).
