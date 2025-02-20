Zug Estates Holding (B) Reports Impressive Results!
Zug Estates Group has marked a year of remarkable financial growth and strategic advancements. With a net income surge to CHF 58.7 million and a notable rise in property income, the company is on a robust upward trajectory. Looking ahead, the company is poised to transform urban living with its Metalli Living Space project, promising affordable housing solutions.
- Zug Estates Group reported a net income of CHF 58.7 million for 2024, a significant increase from CHF 24.2 million in the previous year.
- Property income rose by 5.5% to CHF 69.3 million, while the vacancy rate decreased to a low 0.7%.
- The Board of Directors proposed a 6.8% increase in the ordinary dividend per series B registered share to CHF 47.00.
- The company plans to initiate the political approval process for the Metalli Living Space project, aimed at creating affordable residential space.
- Zug Estates achieved a portfolio value increase of CHF 31.2 million, reaching CHF 1.86 billion, bolstered by investments and positive revaluation.
- The equity ratio improved from 54.9% to 56.1%, with interest-bearing debt decreasing by 2.4% to CHF 658.2 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Zug Estates Holding (B) is on 20.02.2025.
