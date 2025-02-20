Airbus' FY 2024 Results: Key Insights Revealed!

Airbus delivered 766 commercial aircraft in 2024, generating revenues of €69.2 billion and an EBIT Adjusted of €5.4 billion.

The company achieved its 2024 guidance and proposed a dividend of €2.00 per share and a special dividend of €1.00 per share.

Airbus reported a strong order intake with a book-to-bill ratio well above 1, indicating solid demand for its products and services.

Consolidated order intake by value decreased to €103.5 billion, but the order backlog increased to €629 billion by the end of 2024.

Airbus issued guidance for 2025, targeting around 820 commercial aircraft deliveries, an EBIT Adjusted of around €7.0 billion, and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of around €4.5 billion.

The company continues to focus on production ramp-up, transformation of Defence and Space, and pursuing profitable growth and decarbonisation ambitions.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Airbus is on 23.04.2025.

At this time, the index DAX was at 22.415,00PKT (-1,93 %).





