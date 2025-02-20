Krones Boosts 2024 Figures, Predicts 2025 Growth Surge

Krones increased its revenue by 12.1% in 2024, reaching €5,293.6 million, and improved its order intake by 1.6% to €5,460.7 million.

The company's EBITDA improved by 17.5% to €537.1 million, with the EBITDA margin rising from 9.7% to 10.1%.

Free cash flow increased significantly from €13.2 million to €292.5 million, and ROCE improved to 18.2% in 2024.

Krones forecasts revenue growth of 7% to 9% in 2025, with an improved EBITDA margin of 10.2% to 10.8% and ROCE of 18% to 20%.

Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, Krones achieved stable and profitable growth, with a strong order backlog ensuring production capacity utilization into 2026.

The company faces risks from geopolitical tensions, protectionism, and potential trade conflicts, but remains optimistic about continued growth in 2025.

The next important date, Conference call on the preliminary figures 2024, at KRONES is on 20.02.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.614,47PKT (-2,58 %).





