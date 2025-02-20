Krones Boosts 2024 Figures, Predicts 2025 Growth Surge
Krones defied economic challenges in 2024, showcasing robust growth and profitability. With a 12.1% revenue surge and a remarkable EBITDA improvement, the company set new benchmarks. Looking ahead, Krones anticipates further success in 2025, driven by strategic foresight.
Foto: Armin Weigel - dpa
- Krones increased its revenue by 12.1% in 2024, reaching €5,293.6 million, and improved its order intake by 1.6% to €5,460.7 million.
- The company's EBITDA improved by 17.5% to €537.1 million, with the EBITDA margin rising from 9.7% to 10.1%.
- Free cash flow increased significantly from €13.2 million to €292.5 million, and ROCE improved to 18.2% in 2024.
- Krones forecasts revenue growth of 7% to 9% in 2025, with an improved EBITDA margin of 10.2% to 10.8% and ROCE of 18% to 20%.
- Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, Krones achieved stable and profitable growth, with a strong order backlog ensuring production capacity utilization into 2026.
- The company faces risks from geopolitical tensions, protectionism, and potential trade conflicts, but remains optimistic about continued growth in 2025.
The next important date, Conference call on the preliminary figures 2024, at KRONES is on 20.02.2025.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.614,47PKT (-2,58 %).
-1,36 %
+2,16 %
+5,41 %
+15,51 %
+13,87 %
+53,92 %
+90,93 %
+55,07 %
+1.416,95 %
ISIN:DE0006335003WKN:633500
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte