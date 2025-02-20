Knorr-Bremse: Profit Surge & Cash Flow Boost!

Knorr-Bremse achieved stable consolidated revenues of €7.9 billion and a record order book of €7.2 billion, with a high order intake of €8.2 billion for fiscal year 2025.

The operating EBIT margin increased significantly from 11.3% to 12.3%, and free cash flow reached a record €730 million, reflecting strong profitability.

The Rail Division reported historic highs in revenues and order intake, while the Truck Division maintained a double-digit return despite market challenges.

The Supervisory Board renewed CEO Marc Llistosella's contract, emphasizing the importance of the BOOST strategy program for sustainable growth.

Knorr-Bremse expects revenue growth between €8.1 billion and €8.4 billion, with an operating EBIT margin of 12.5% to 13.5% for 2025, alongside potential restructuring costs.

The company made significant progress in optimizing its portfolio, achieving over 60% of the targeted revenue volume from planned sales ahead of schedule.

The next important date at Knorr-Bremse is on 20.02.2025 for preliminary financial results 2024.

