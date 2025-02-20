Knorr-Bremse: Profit Surge & Cash Flow Boost!
Knorr-Bremse's robust financial performance in 2025 sets the stage for ambitious growth, driven by strategic initiatives and a record-breaking order book.
- Knorr-Bremse achieved stable consolidated revenues of €7.9 billion and a record order book of €7.2 billion, with a high order intake of €8.2 billion for fiscal year 2025.
- The operating EBIT margin increased significantly from 11.3% to 12.3%, and free cash flow reached a record €730 million, reflecting strong profitability.
- The Rail Division reported historic highs in revenues and order intake, while the Truck Division maintained a double-digit return despite market challenges.
- The Supervisory Board renewed CEO Marc Llistosella's contract, emphasizing the importance of the BOOST strategy program for sustainable growth.
- Knorr-Bremse expects revenue growth between €8.1 billion and €8.4 billion, with an operating EBIT margin of 12.5% to 13.5% for 2025, alongside potential restructuring costs.
- The company made significant progress in optimizing its portfolio, achieving over 60% of the targeted revenue volume from planned sales ahead of schedule.
