Cembra's 2024 Net Income Hits CHF 170.4M, Up 8%, Boosted by Strategy & Interest Margin
Cembra Money Bank AG showcases robust growth with an 8% net income rise, driven by strategic execution and digital transformation, setting a promising path for future success.
- Cembra Money Bank AG reported a 2024 net income of CHF 170.4 million, an 8% increase, supported by consistent strategy execution and an improved net interest margin.
- Net revenues increased by 7% to CHF 550 million, driven by an improved net interest margin of 5.6% (up from 5.2% in 2023).
- The cost/income ratio improved significantly to 48.1% from 50.9% in 2023, with expectations to achieve a ratio of ≤ 45% in 2025.
- The company maintained a solid loss performance with a loss rate of 1.1% and a return on equity of 13.4%, alongside a Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.9%.
- A dividend of CHF 4.25 per share was proposed, representing a 6% increase from the previous year.
- Cembra's strategic transformation includes digitalization efforts, a new IT platform for leasing, and expanded services, with a positive outlook for increased net income and a return on equity of 14-15% in 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Cembra Money Bank Namen.Akt. is on 20.02.2025.
+0,10 %
-0,33 %
+4,18 %
+15,91 %
+34,17 %
+53,31 %
-13,88 %
+114,90 %
ISIN:CH0225173167WKN:A1W65V
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte