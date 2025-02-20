AMAG Austria Metall Shines with Strong 2024 Earnings Amid Challenges
AMAG Austria Metall AG navigated 2024's challenges with impressive earnings, robust revenues, and strategic market adaptability, setting a resilient tone for the uncertain year ahead.
- AMAG Austria Metall AG achieved good earnings in 2024 despite a challenging environment, with revenues of EUR 1,448.8 million, nearly matching the previous year's level.
- EBITDA reached EUR 179.2 million, at the upper end of the communicated range, while net income after taxes was EUR 43.2 million, despite impairment losses.
- The company proposed a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share, with a yield of around 5.0%, based on the year-end closing price of EUR 24.00.
- The outlook for 2025 is uncertain due to market and economic developments, with no specific EBITDA range forecasted; however, operating profit is expected to be below 2024 levels.
- AMAG's diverse setup and adaptability helped cushion market weaknesses in Europe with increased volumes in the USA and Asia, maintaining stable production and shipment levels.
- The company's financial position remains stable, with equity at EUR 740.9 million and a gearing ratio of 51.6% at the end of 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AMAG Austria Metall is on 22.04.2025.
The price of AMAG Austria Metall at the time of the news was 24,250EUR and was up +0,41 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,41 %
0,00 %
+0,62 %
+5,90 %
-14,16 %
-41,71 %
-12,77 %
-15,63 %
+34,80 %
ISIN:AT00000AMAG3WKN:A1JFYU
