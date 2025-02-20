IuteCredit Bond: Digital Banking Milestone in 12M/2024 Results
Iute Group is on a promising trajectory, showcasing impressive growth across various metrics. With a 1.9% rise in active customers and a 10.9% increase in total customers, the group's financial health is evident. Their balance sheet swelled by 10.6%, and they are ambitiously targeting 300,000 active customers by 2025.
- Iute Group reported a 1.9% increase in active customers to 262,000 and a 10.9% rise in total customers to 908,000 as of December 31, 2024.
- The group's consolidated balance sheet grew by 10.6% to €415.7 million, with equity increasing by 16.7% to €74.5 million.
- Loan payouts rose by 29.5% to €376.5 million, with the gross loan portfolio up 26.1% to €317.6 million.
- Interest and commission fee income increased by 1.9% to €93.1 million, while total revenue grew by 6.6% to €112.7 million.
- Fitch Ratings assigned a B- (Stable Outlook) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and a B- Senior Secured Debt Rating for the EUR Bond 2021/2026 in July 2024.
- The company aims to reach 300,000 active customers and a consolidated balance sheet of €500 million by the end of 2025, with a revenue growth target of at least 10%.
The price of IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,00 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 95,03EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
36 minutes after the article was published, the price was 94,54EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,52 % since publication.
-0,38 %
+0,29 %
+0,46 %
-1,02 %
+1,52 %
-6,40 %
-8,82 %
ISIN:XS2378483494WKN:A3KT6M
