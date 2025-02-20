IuteCredit Bond: Digital Banking Milestone in 12M/2024 Results

Iute Group reported a 1.9% increase in active customers to 262,000 and a 10.9% rise in total customers to 908,000 as of December 31, 2024.

The group's consolidated balance sheet grew by 10.6% to €415.7 million, with equity increasing by 16.7% to €74.5 million.

Loan payouts rose by 29.5% to €376.5 million, with the gross loan portfolio up 26.1% to €317.6 million.

Interest and commission fee income increased by 1.9% to €93.1 million, while total revenue grew by 6.6% to €112.7 million.

Fitch Ratings assigned a B- (Stable Outlook) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and a B- Senior Secured Debt Rating for the EUR Bond 2021/2026 in July 2024.

The company aims to reach 300,000 active customers and a consolidated balance sheet of €500 million by the end of 2025, with a revenue growth target of at least 10%.

The price of IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,00 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 95,03EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

36 minutes after the article was published, the price was 94,54EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,52 % since publication.





