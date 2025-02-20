Discover INDUS Holding's Preliminary Figures for 2024
INDUS Holding AG has showcased resilience in 2024, reporting EUR 1.72 billion in sales and a 7.4% EBIT margin, while expanding its portfolio and strengthening its financial position for the future.
Foto: INDUS Holding AG
- INDUS Holding AG reported preliminary sales of EUR 1.72 billion for the financial year 2024, aligning with expectations.
- The company's EBIT was EUR 126.7 million, with an EBIT margin of 7.4%, amidst a challenging economic environment.
- Sales in the Engineering segment remained stable at EUR 596.7 million, while the Materials segment saw a decline to EUR 564.8 million. The Infrastructure segment's EBIT increased to EUR 52.3 million.
- INDUS expanded its portfolio in 2024 with acquisitions of GESTALT AUTOMATION, DECKMA, GRIDCOM, and COLSON, and made three more acquisitions in early 2025.
- The debt repayment period was 2.4 years, within the target range, and the equity ratio increased to 38.7%.
- INDUS plans to publish the full financial statements for 2024 and the 2025 forecast on 24 March 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the preliminary figures 2024, at INDUS Holding is on 20.02.2025.
The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 21,400EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.
25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,525EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,58 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.892,45PKT (-1,08 %).
+1,40 %
+3,33 %
+3,09 %
+4,33 %
+2,60 %
-33,23 %
-43,86 %
-41,84 %
+53,00 %
ISIN:DE0006200108WKN:620010
