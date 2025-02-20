DATAGROUP Soars with 15% Growth in Q1 2024/2025

DATAGROUP reported a 15% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024/2025, with organic growth at 8%.

Earnings were impacted by transition and start-up costs for new customer projects, with EBIT at EUR 9.2m and an EBIT margin of 6.6%.

The company plans to publish its guidance for fiscal year 2024/2025 at the Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2025.

Strong new customer business was noted, including a major contract with kubus IT for workplace services for over 17,000 workplaces.

DATAGROUP acquired IT security service provider TARADOR, enhancing its cyber security capabilities and contributing to its growth strategy.

The balance sheet total increased to EUR 546.1m, with a slight decrease in liquid funds to EUR 35.0m and net debt rising to EUR 155.6m.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at DATAGROUP is on 20.02.2025.

The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 46,08EUR and was up +1,21 % compared with the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,83EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,54 % since publication.






