Leifheit AG: Sneak Peek at 2024 Financial Figures!

Leifheit AG's Group EBIT doubled to EUR 12.1 million in 2024, up from EUR 6.0 million in 2023.

The EBIT margin also doubled to 4.7% compared to 2.3% in the previous year.

Gross margin increased significantly to 44.5%, a rise of 2.4 percentage points from 2023.

Group turnover slightly increased to EUR 259.2 million, a 0.4% rise from EUR 258.3 million in 2023.

Free cash flow rose to EUR 14.2 million, up from EUR 12.1 million in the previous year.

The company implemented a holistic corporate strategy, which contributed to improved profitability and sales growth, particularly in e-commerce and DIY distribution.

