Leifheit AG: Sneak Peek at 2024 Financial Figures!
Leifheit AG's financial performance soared in 2024, showcasing remarkable growth and strategic prowess. With EBIT doubling to EUR 12.1 million and a significant boost in gross margin, the company set new benchmarks. A holistic corporate strategy fueled these impressive results, driving profitability and sales, especially in e-commerce and DIY sectors.
Foto: Thomas Frey - picture alliance / dpa
- Leifheit AG's Group EBIT doubled to EUR 12.1 million in 2024, up from EUR 6.0 million in 2023.
- The EBIT margin also doubled to 4.7% compared to 2.3% in the previous year.
- Gross margin increased significantly to 44.5%, a rise of 2.4 percentage points from 2023.
- Group turnover slightly increased to EUR 259.2 million, a 0.4% rise from EUR 258.3 million in 2023.
- Free cash flow rose to EUR 14.2 million, up from EUR 12.1 million in the previous year.
- The company implemented a holistic corporate strategy, which contributed to improved profitability and sales growth, particularly in e-commerce and DIY distribution.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Leifheit is on 09.04.2025.
The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 16,200EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,23 % since publication.
