    Lloyds Banking Group 2024 Results: A Financial Game-Changer?

    Lloyds Banking Group's 2024 results reflect resilience and strategic success, with a £4.5 billion profit and a 15% dividend boost, setting the stage for ambitious growth in the coming years.

    • Lloyds Banking Group reported a statutory profit after tax of £4.5 billion for 2024, down from £5.5 billion in 2023, with a return on tangible equity of 12.3%.
    • The Group generated £0.8 billion in additional revenues from strategic initiatives, exceeding its target of approximately £0.7 billion, and achieved £1.2 billion in gross cost savings.
    • Customer loans and advances increased by £9.4 billion to £459.1 billion, primarily driven by UK mortgage growth of £6.1 billion.
    • The Board recommended a final ordinary dividend of 2.11 pence per share, totaling 3.17 pence for 2024, which is a 15% increase from the previous year.
    • For 2025, the Group expects underlying net interest income of approximately £13.5 billion and operating costs of around £9.7 billion, with a target return on tangible equity of about 13.5%.
    • The Group aims to generate more than £1.5 billion in additional income from strategic initiatives by 2026, maintaining a cost:income ratio of less than 50% and a return on tangible equity greater than 15%.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lloyds Banking Group is on 20.02.2025.

    Lloyds Banking Group

