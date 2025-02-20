Photon Energy: 26.3% Revenue Surge, EBITDA Doubles in 2024!
Photon Energy Group's 2024 journey was a blend of robust growth and strategic challenges, setting the stage for future endeavors.
- Photon Energy Group reported a consolidated sales revenue of EUR 89.229 million in 2024, reflecting a 26.3% year-over-year growth.
- EBITDA for 2024 increased by 135.5% to EUR 8.726 million, although the company still recorded a net loss of EUR 13.604 million.
- In Q4 2024, revenue reached EUR 25.088 million, a 124.1% increase year-over-year, but EBITDA was negative at EUR -1.130 million.
- The company faced challenges including higher restructuring costs, write-offs, and declining margins in PV component trading, impacting overall financial performance.
- Key operational developments included a 23.4 GWh electricity generation in Q4 2024 and the commissioning of new PV projects in Romania and Hungary.
- As of December 31, 2024, Photon Energy held cash reserves of EUR 8.437 million, up from EUR 5.838 million at the end of 2023.
