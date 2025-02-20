PWO's 2024 Preview: Celebrating a Year of Success!

PWO Group reported preliminary figures for fiscal year 2024, stabilizing revenue at EUR 555.0 million despite challenging market conditions.

EBIT before currency effects reached EUR 30.1 million, aligning with expectations, while capital expenditure increased to EUR 46.2 million.

The lifetime volume of new business was approximately EUR 630 million, meeting the raised forecast and significantly exceeding original expectations.

PWO successfully reduced Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions to 6,287 tons, one third lower than the previous year, achieving a two-thirds reduction since 2019.

The company plans to publish final figures for fiscal year 2024 on March 21, 2025, with an uncertain outlook for 2025 due to new US tariff policies.

PWO emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and innovation, positioning itself as a leader in lightweight metal solutions independent of combustion engines.

The price of PWO at the time of the news was 28,70EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.






