Firmeninsolvenzen sind 2024 um 23,1 Prozent gestiegen / Weiterer Anstieg für 2025 prognostiziert

keks911 schrieb gestern 10:10

House approves bill aimed at protecting Bayer from pesticide lawsuits



...The Missouri House gave initial approval Tuesday to a bill that protects chemical company Bayer from lawsuits over medical concerns about its widely-used herbicide Roundup....



...The bill strengthens Bayer’s position in court because it declares the existing label “sufficient to satisfy any requirement for a warning label regarding cancer under any other provision of current law.”..



https://www.columbiamissourian.com/news/state_news/house-approves-bill-aimed-at-protecting-bayer-from-pesticide-lawsuits/article_c7a079cc-ee2b-11ef-9649-53062a97b121.html