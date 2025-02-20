CENIT AG Unveils 2024 Preliminary Financial Results

CENIT AG reported consolidated group revenues of EUR 207 million for the fiscal year 2024, marking a 12.2% increase from the previous year.

EBITDA for 2024 was EUR 17 million, a 3.4% increase, but lower than the previously forecasted range of EUR 17.9 million to EUR 18.4 million.

The Management Board anticipated no usual earnings jump in Q4 due to a challenging economic environment in France and Germany and a shift to the SaaS model.

Significant cost reductions have been achieved through ongoing organizational restructuring, with related expenses included in the preliminary financial statements.

Preliminary EBIT is reported in the range of EUR 7.2 to 7.4 million, lower than the forecast of EUR 8 to 8.5 million, primarily due to restructuring provisions.

The revenue and earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year will be published alongside the final annual financial statements for 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Cenit is on 10.04.2025.

The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 7,4500EUR and was down -1,32 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,5000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,67 % since publication.





