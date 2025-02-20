Vectron Systems Revamps Business Model: 2024 Results & Key Changes

Vectron Systems AG reported preliminary financial results for 2024, with sales of EUR 42 million and an EBITDA of EUR -0.7 million, while recurring revenues exceeded 50%.

The company has discontinued IFRS reporting following its delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on September 30, 2024, and will now report under local GAAP (HGB).

A new product bundle combining Vectron's POS systems and digital services with Shift4's payment processing was launched in December 2024.

Two Supervisory Board members resigned, and two new members from Shift4 Group were appointed, reflecting Shift4's shareholding and market competence.

Christoph Thye resigned from Vectron’s Management Board effective December 31, 2024, to focus on his role as CEO of acardo group AG.

Shift4 acquired the majority of shares in Vectron in June 2024, enhancing their combined capabilities in software and payment processing solutions across various industries.

