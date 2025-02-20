    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    London Blockchain Event Series Hosts the Second Government Event on Blockchain's role in Public Sector Reform

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - The London Blockchain Conference (LBC)
    (https://londonblockchain.net/) will host its second government event
    (https://londonblockchain.net/event-series/government-public-sector/) at the
    House of Lords, the second chamber/upper house of the UK Parliament on 4 March.
    This exclusive event will bring together innovators, policymakers, and public
    sector leaders to discuss the critical role of frontier technologies, such as
    AI, Blockchain and Digital Identities, in reshaping public services over the
    next decade.

    The event will focus on the 'Role of Emerging Technology in Public Service
    Reform'.

    While AI is at the forefront of discussions on aiding the Government's ambitions
    to transform Britain's ailing public services, this session will delve into the
    risks of overlooking the broader toolkit at the government's disposal and how
    blockchain technology is a necessary partner for creating a safer and more
    accountable AI.

    The session will feature a diverse panel of experts discussing how emerging
    technologies hold the key to addressing systemic inefficiencies and enhancing
    the impact of public services. The panel includes:

    - Alun Cairns, Business Consultant and Former Member of Parliament and Secretary
    of State of Wales
    - The Rt Hon Lord Jones of Penybont, Former Minister of Wales and Leader of
    Welsh Labour
    - Zakki Ghauri, Director of Digital & IT, City of London Corporation
    - Jeni Tennison, Founder & Executive Director, Connected by Data
    - Rory Daniels. Senior Programme Manager, Tech UK
    - Praful Nargund, Director & Founder, Good Growth Foundation

    This exclusive closed-door discussion will be conducted under Chatham House
    Rules, fostering open and candid conversations among participants.

    Following the success of the inaugural London Blockchain Summit at the houses of
    Parliament in November 2024, LBC's promises to again unite tech leaders and
    policymakers for critical conversations shaping the UK's future."

    The London Blockchain Conference remains committed to driving conversations that
    shape the future of blockchain technology in government and public services.

    About the London Blockchain Conference

    UNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3

    At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the
    world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain
    solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful,
    and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network
    to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see
