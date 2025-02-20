London Blockchain Event Series Hosts the Second Government Event on Blockchain's role in Public Sector Reform
London (ots/PRNewswire) - The London Blockchain Conference (LBC)
(https://londonblockchain.net/) will host its second government event
(https://londonblockchain.net/event-series/government-public-sector/) at the
House of Lords, the second chamber/upper house of the UK Parliament on 4 March.
This exclusive event will bring together innovators, policymakers, and public
sector leaders to discuss the critical role of frontier technologies, such as
AI, Blockchain and Digital Identities, in reshaping public services over the
next decade.
The event will focus on the 'Role of Emerging Technology in Public Service
Reform'.
(https://londonblockchain.net/) will host its second government event
(https://londonblockchain.net/event-series/government-public-sector/) at the
House of Lords, the second chamber/upper house of the UK Parliament on 4 March.
This exclusive event will bring together innovators, policymakers, and public
sector leaders to discuss the critical role of frontier technologies, such as
AI, Blockchain and Digital Identities, in reshaping public services over the
next decade.
The event will focus on the 'Role of Emerging Technology in Public Service
Reform'.
While AI is at the forefront of discussions on aiding the Government's ambitions
to transform Britain's ailing public services, this session will delve into the
risks of overlooking the broader toolkit at the government's disposal and how
blockchain technology is a necessary partner for creating a safer and more
accountable AI.
The session will feature a diverse panel of experts discussing how emerging
technologies hold the key to addressing systemic inefficiencies and enhancing
the impact of public services. The panel includes:
- Alun Cairns, Business Consultant and Former Member of Parliament and Secretary
of State of Wales
- The Rt Hon Lord Jones of Penybont, Former Minister of Wales and Leader of
Welsh Labour
- Zakki Ghauri, Director of Digital & IT, City of London Corporation
- Jeni Tennison, Founder & Executive Director, Connected by Data
- Rory Daniels. Senior Programme Manager, Tech UK
- Praful Nargund, Director & Founder, Good Growth Foundation
This exclusive closed-door discussion will be conducted under Chatham House
Rules, fostering open and candid conversations among participants.
Following the success of the inaugural London Blockchain Summit at the houses of
Parliament in November 2024, LBC's promises to again unite tech leaders and
policymakers for critical conversations shaping the UK's future."
The London Blockchain Conference remains committed to driving conversations that
shape the future of blockchain technology in government and public services.
About the London Blockchain Conference
UNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3
At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the
world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain
solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful,
and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network
to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see
to transform Britain's ailing public services, this session will delve into the
risks of overlooking the broader toolkit at the government's disposal and how
blockchain technology is a necessary partner for creating a safer and more
accountable AI.
The session will feature a diverse panel of experts discussing how emerging
technologies hold the key to addressing systemic inefficiencies and enhancing
the impact of public services. The panel includes:
- Alun Cairns, Business Consultant and Former Member of Parliament and Secretary
of State of Wales
- The Rt Hon Lord Jones of Penybont, Former Minister of Wales and Leader of
Welsh Labour
- Zakki Ghauri, Director of Digital & IT, City of London Corporation
- Jeni Tennison, Founder & Executive Director, Connected by Data
- Rory Daniels. Senior Programme Manager, Tech UK
- Praful Nargund, Director & Founder, Good Growth Foundation
This exclusive closed-door discussion will be conducted under Chatham House
Rules, fostering open and candid conversations among participants.
Following the success of the inaugural London Blockchain Summit at the houses of
Parliament in November 2024, LBC's promises to again unite tech leaders and
policymakers for critical conversations shaping the UK's future."
The London Blockchain Conference remains committed to driving conversations that
shape the future of blockchain technology in government and public services.
About the London Blockchain Conference
UNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3
At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the
world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain
solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful,
and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network
to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see
Autor folgen