London Blockchain Event Series Hosts the Second Government Event on Blockchain's role in Public Sector Reform

London (ots/PRNewswire) - The London Blockchain Conference (LBC)

(https://londonblockchain.net/) will host its second government event

(https://londonblockchain.net/event-series/government-public-sector/) at the

House of Lords, the second chamber/upper house of the UK Parliament on 4 March.

This exclusive event will bring together innovators, policymakers, and public

sector leaders to discuss the critical role of frontier technologies, such as

AI, Blockchain and Digital Identities, in reshaping public services over the

next decade.



The event will focus on the 'Role of Emerging Technology in Public Service

Reform'.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

While AI is at the forefront of discussions on aiding the Government's ambitionsto transform Britain's ailing public services, this session will delve into therisks of overlooking the broader toolkit at the government's disposal and howblockchain technology is a necessary partner for creating a safer and moreaccountable AI.The session will feature a diverse panel of experts discussing how emergingtechnologies hold the key to addressing systemic inefficiencies and enhancingthe impact of public services. The panel includes:- Alun Cairns, Business Consultant and Former Member of Parliament and Secretaryof State of Wales- The Rt Hon Lord Jones of Penybont, Former Minister of Wales and Leader ofWelsh Labour- Zakki Ghauri, Director of Digital & IT, City of London Corporation- Jeni Tennison, Founder & Executive Director, Connected by Data- Rory Daniels. Senior Programme Manager, Tech UK- Praful Nargund, Director & Founder, Good Growth FoundationThis exclusive closed-door discussion will be conducted under Chatham HouseRules, fostering open and candid conversations among participants.Following the success of the inaugural London Blockchain Summit at the houses ofParliament in November 2024, LBC's promises to again unite tech leaders andpolicymakers for critical conversations shaping the UK's future."The London Blockchain Conference remains committed to driving conversations thatshape the future of blockchain technology in government and public services.About the London Blockchain ConferenceUNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change theworld and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chainsolutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful,and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and networkto build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see