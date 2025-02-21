OLB Achieves Record-Breaking Success in 2024!
OLB's financial triumph in 2024 sets a promising path for growth and innovation, positioning the bank as a formidable player in the industry.
- OLB reported a record pre-tax profit of EUR 365.0 million for 2024, an 8.8% increase from the previous year.
- The bank's return on equity after taxes rose to 17.1%, with a strategic target of at least 15% in the mid-term.
- Customer deposits increased to EUR 22.3 billion, with significant contributions from the integration of Degussa Bank.
- Operating income grew by 15.1% to EUR 741.8 million, driven by a rise in net interest income and net commission income.
- OLB's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 13.1%, above the regulatory minimum, and liquidity coverage ratio rose to 161.8%.
- The bank plans to enhance digital services and expand its customer base in 2025, while remaining open to a potential IPO.
