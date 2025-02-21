OLB Achieves Record-Breaking Success in 2024!
OLB's remarkable financial performance in 2024, underscored by strategic integration and robust growth, sets a promising trajectory for the future.
- OLB achieved a record pre-tax profit of EUR 365.0 million in 2024, an 8.8% increase from the previous year.
- The integration of Degussa Bank was completed swiftly, contributing significantly to OLB's positive operational development and increased customer base to nearly one million.
- OLB's return on equity after taxes rose to 17.1%, with a cost-income ratio of 46.2%, reflecting increased transaction costs.
- The bank's loan volume grew by 29.0% to EUR 25.4 billion, driven by strong demand for private mortgage financing and contributions from Degussa Bank.
- OLB's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio decreased to 13.1% by the end of 2024 but remained above the regulatory minimum, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 161.8%.
- Moody's changed OLB's credit rating outlook to "positive," and the bank successfully issued a EUR 500 million RMBS bond to diversify its refinancing structure.
