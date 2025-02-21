    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Yandex Fuels Russia's Streaming Boom with Record Growth

    Yandex has soared to new heights in 2024, showcasing impressive growth and innovation. With a 37% revenue surge and a 29% increase in subscribers, Yandex is redefining success. Under new leadership, Yandex is poised to expand its global footprint and creative ventures.

    • Yandex reported a 37% revenue increase in 2024, totaling 1.1 trillion rubles ($11.22 billion).
    • Adjusted EBITDA reached 188.6 billion rubles, accounting for 17.2% of total revenue, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than in 2023.
    • The number of Yandex Plus subscribers grew by 29% in 2024, reaching 39.2 million.
    • Kinopoisk, Yandex's streaming service, is the largest in Russia, with audiences spending 4.7 billion hours on its content last year.
    • Olga Filipuk has been appointed as the new Head of Yandex's Entertainment Ecosystem, overseeing various entertainment services and the subscription business.
    • Filipuk aims to expand Yandex's technological presence in creative industries and drive international projects, including localizing content for different markets.







