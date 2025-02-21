PlusPlus Capital's 11% Bond Restructuring Update & Investor Call
Tune in to PlusPlus Capital's investor call for insights into their strategic restructuring and growth ambitions in the Baltic and Finnish markets.
- PlusPlus Capital will provide an update on its restructuring situation and results during an investor call on March 4, 2025, at 10:00 CET.
- The call will be conducted in English and will include a webcast presentation by the Management Board.
- PlusPlus Capital is a technology-driven receivables management group operating in the Baltic and Finnish markets, with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki.
- Since its establishment in 2010, PlusPlus has acquired over 120,000 claims with a nominal value of approximately EUR 270 million.
- The company focuses on providing affordable recovery solutions while avoiding litigation, aiming for win-win outcomes for sellers, borrowers, and investors.
- PlusPlus Capital is committed to transparency and social responsibility, with ambitions to increase its market share and strengthen its regional position.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.