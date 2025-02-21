Adesso Boosts 2024 Sales to €1.3B, EBITDA Up 23%, Dividend Rises

adesso's sales for 2024 are projected to reach approximately EUR 1.3 billion, reflecting a 14% increase year-on-year.

EBITDA is expected to improve by 23% to around EUR 98.3 million, with a significant recovery in the EBITDA margin to 10.6% in the second half of 2024.

The proposed dividend for 2024 is set to increase to EUR 0.75 per share, up from EUR 0.70 the previous year.

For 2025, adesso forecasts sales growth between EUR 1.35 billion and EUR 1.45 billion, with EBITDA projected to be between EUR 105 million and EUR 125 million.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of EUR 10.2 million for 2024, a significant increase from EUR 3.4 million in the previous year.

adesso Group, with over 10,300 employees, is recognized as one of the largest German IT service providers, offering consulting and software development services across Europe and Asia.

The price of adesso at the time of the news was 91,80EUR and was up +0,88 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.951,42PKT (+0,66 %).





